Cody Rhodes' return to WWE appears to be at a standstill - Reports

It sounds like Cody Rhodes might not be returning to WWE after all.

In recent weeks, it has been widely reported that The American Nightmare's departure from All Elite Wrestling would lead him back to WWE, a company he left in 2016. Now, it sounds like this might not be the case.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Rhodes' talks with WWE have reportedly fizzled out. This means the two sides are at a standstill and The American Nightmare is still a free agent.

Will Cody Rhodes return to All Elite Wrestling to help run Ring of Honor?

With Cody Rhodes seemingly not returning to WWE as initially expected, speculations have already begun about a potential return to All Elite Wrestling.

Haynes spoke to a source who believes there is "hope that Cody can be brought back into the AEW fold."

Tony Khan's recent purchase of Ring of Honor makes Rhodes' potential return to AEW an even stronger possibility. Cody could play a significant role in the promotion that helped him rise to prominence after departing WWE several years ago.

In Ring of Honor, The Young Bucks and Rhodes helped create a massive surge of popularity for The Bullet Club faction in the United States. The promotion also helped solidify Rhodes as a main eventer in the eyes of the fans.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes I’ll let you in on a little secret, wrestling fans are the face of it all - I was lucky to carry the baton for several years, and I am incredibly proud of the changes we made for the industry and livelihood of wrestlers the world over. A great time, stuff for the history books Philip John Basile @PhilipJBasile I find myself multiple times a day searching for clues as to where @CodyRhodes will end up. He truly was the face of #AEW I find myself multiple times a day searching for clues as to where @CodyRhodes will end up. He truly was the face of #AEW I’ll let you in on a little secret, wrestling fans are the face of it all - I was lucky to carry the baton for several years, and I am incredibly proud of the changes we made for the industry and livelihood of wrestlers the world over. A great time, stuff for the history books twitter.com/philipjbasile/… ♥️ I’ll let you in on a little secret, wrestling fans are the face of it all - I was lucky to carry the baton for several years, and I am incredibly proud of the changes we made for the industry and livelihood of wrestlers the world over. A great time, stuff for the history books twitter.com/philipjbasile/…

While Rhodes' future is far from confirmed, it appears that his next move could be a big one for the entire pro wrestling community.

What are your thoughts on this Cody news? Do you think The American Nightmare is on his way back to All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

