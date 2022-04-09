"It's hard to get out of it" - Wrestling legend points out his biggest "fear" about AEW boss Tony Khan (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes Tony Khan might be overworked as, apart from Dynamite and Rampage, the AEW President is also the booker of Ring of Honor.

It's no secret that Khan is one of the most hands-on bosses in the wrestling business, as he handles multiple duties simultaneously. Furthermore, with the AEW boss acquiring ROH and wanting to run its weekly shows, one could only imagine how much work Khan would have to put in.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised Tony Khan for building a deep roster pool and selectively putting them on TV week after week.

However, the former WWE manager then added that Khan could easily be "burnt out" if he continues to take all the booking responsibilities himself for Rampage, Dynamite, and ROH.

"If you compare AEW, they have five times more depth than WWE. Even though you don't know most of these people, Tony Khan has been very selective about who he puts on TV. Seldom does he put people back to back on TV, right? This is my fear about Tony Khan. He's booking Dynamite, he's booking Rampage, and now he's gonna book the ROH show. Well, he's doing a good job now, but sometimes that burnout can set in, and once it sets in, it's hard to get out of it," said Dutch Mantell. (From 42:08 – 43:11)

Tony Khan recently made an interesting claim about anti-AEW trolls

A few hours back, Khan sent Twitter into a frenzy when he put out a series of tweets, explaining that all the anti-AEW accounts on social media were "paid" and "bots."

Tony Khan added that an independent study had confirmed his claims, according to which there was a "staff" that was controlling these accounts.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing? An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?

In another update, the AEW President further explained how bots could manipulate algorithms on Twitter to drive engagement towards their hateful content.

While there's no clarity on whether there's any legitimacy to Khan's claims, it's safe to say that Twitter can indeed become a toxic platform at times.

