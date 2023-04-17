Dutch Mantell wants AEW to bring in 34-year-old WWE part-timer for All In event

According to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, AEW should bring in 34-year-old WWE part-timer Tyson Fury for their upcoming All In event in London.

The event will take place on August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium and will mark AEW's debut show in the United Kingdom. This will be a momentous occasion for the promotion as they expand their global presence and tap into the UK market.

During his podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran was asked about what the promotion needs to do to fill the stadium for All In. He suggested that they could bring in British boxers like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the show:

"Who's the British boxer, the heavyweight [Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua] well, they could bring them. I mean, they're gonna have to load it up and some media personalities," Dutch Mantell said. [4:57 - 5:10]

Check out the video below:

Although both British boxers Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are hugely popular in the UK, it remains unclear whether they would be interested in venturing into the world of wrestling and participating in the All In event.

While Tyson Fury has already worked for WWE in the past, it is uncertain if he would be willing to participate in Tony Khan's promotion. With Wembley Stadium's seating capacity of 90,000, the promotion will need to fill the venue to make the event a success.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell claims AEW cannot bring back former World Champion

Dutch Mantell gave his take on the ongoing drama surrounding CM Punk and AEW.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said AEW has already exhausted its use of the former WWE Champion and cannot bring him back to the promotion.

"I don’t know what happened, but […] I think All Elite Wrestling have exhausted their use for CM Punk. I don’t think now, with all this said, I don’t think they can bring him back. They may bring him back and have a bunch of fights in the dressing room before the show starts.”

Check out the video below:

This comes after The Second City Saint took to social media to attack Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and AEW as a whole, leaving fans wondering about his future with the company.

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will handle the situation and whether Punk will make a return to the promotion.

Do you want to see CM Punk return to the Tony Khan-led promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes