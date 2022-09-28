WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to be in the same city as two major AEW shows' debuts later this year

The Rock is reportedly set to be in Toronto, Canada during AEW's upcoming debut shows within the country.

AEW has mainly held shows in Florida and New York and has frequented Chicago. Despite having numerous Canadian-born athletes on its roster, the promotion has never held a show in the country. However, back in July, AEW announced they'd be holding a Dynamite and Rampage show this coming October at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

The Rock recently took to social media to announce his upcoming Black Adam Global Tour, and coincidentally the legend will be in Toronto at the same time as the two AEW shows. While this is clearly a coincidence and possibly won't result in any televised appearances, the legend could merely make a backstage appearance.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

This has been my 10 year+ passion project and no better way to release it to the world - than by touring the world

Thank U so much all for the early excitement. Time to deliver

See you soon

Mexico City you’re up first! Pumped to announce our #BlackAdam Global Tour begins.This has been my 10 year+ passion project and no better way to release it to the world - than by touring the worldThank U so much all for the early excitement. Time to deliverSee you soonMexico Cityyou’re up first! Pumped to announce our #BlackAdam Global Tour begins. This has been my 10 year+ passion project and no better way to release it to the world - than by touring the worldThank U so much all for the early excitement. Time to deliverSee you soon 🌏Mexico City 🇲🇽 you’re up first! https://t.co/SO8fI109H2

Regardless of the complications behind an on-screen appearance by Dwayne Johnson on an AEW show, crazier things have happened within the promotion and the wrestling world in 2022.

All Elite Wrestling might not have a star of the same caliber as The Rock, but Absolute Ricky Starks has often been compared to the legend. During an interview earlier this year, the former FTW Champion addressed the comparison.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

The Rock recently teased a team-up with WWE veteran Shane Helms against AEW's The Hardys

Dwayne Johnson was one of the biggest stars of WWE's Attitude Era, in which he established himself as a legend of the industry. While Johnson was dominating the main event, The Hardys were becoming one of the biggest tag teams in recent history.

The brothers once teamed up with The Rock back in the early 2000s and Jeff notably took on The People's Champion one-on-one. But after a recent throwback Tweet from Matt Hardy to his match against Shane Helms, the legend proposed that the four men "team up" with "cham-pain" as a special guest referee.

"My boys!! I co sign what Matt said! Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee… first name, Cham…last name, Pain," - Johnson Tweeted.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @MATTHARDYBRAND @TQR317

Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee…

first name, Cham…last name, Pain.

#bookthatshit 🏾🥃 @ShaneHelmsCom My boys!! I co sign what Matt said!Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee…first name, Cham…last name, Pain.🏾🥃 @MATTHARDYBRAND @TQR317 @ShaneHelmsCom My boys!! I co sign what Matt said! Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee… first name, Cham…last name, Pain. #bookthatshit 💰👊🏾🥃😄

While it's unlikely that the four veterans will step into a ring on television any time soon, the four are more likely to share a bottle of champaign. With The Rock's Global Tour set to coincide with the upcoming AEW show, perhaps the veterans will reunite one more time?

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far