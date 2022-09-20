Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wants to join forces with former WWE Superstar to face legendary AEW tag team in blockbuster title match

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson declared on social media that he wants to team up with former WWE Superstar Shane 'The Hurricane' Helms against the iconic AEW tag team The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy).

Johnson and The Hardy Boyz teamed up in the early 2000s during their rivalry with Kurt Angle, Edge, and Christian in WWE. Meanwhile, The Hurricane's history with The Brahma Bull was their mini-rivalry that culminated in a singles match on the March 10, 2003, episode of RAW, where the superhero won.

On Twitter, Matt posted a throwback video of his match with Helms on an episode of SmackDown 20 years ago. The AEW star even lavished praise on the current WWE producer for having a smart mind in the business.

A fan responded by citing the historical fact that the superhero was undefeated against The Rock, which the older Hardy agreed to.

This prompted a reaction from The Great One, who after praising his former opponent, expressed that he wants a tag team title match between himself and The Hurricane versus The Hardy Boyz.

"My boys!! I co sign what Matt said! Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee…first name, Cham…last name, Pain," The Rock tweeted.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @MATTHARDYBRAND @TQR317

Hurricane is the best. Let’s have a tag match for the titles. Me & Shane vs you & Jeff. Special guest referee…

first name, Cham…last name, Pain.

While it's only a dream match, it will be interesting to see how those four men fare against each other in that fantasy tag team bout, especially in their primes.

AEW star Matt Hardy and WWE producer Hurricane Helms reacted to The Rock's proposal

Afterward, Matt Hardy and The Hurricane replied on Twitter to The Rock's idea of a tag team match between themselves, along with AEW star Jeff Hardy.

"YEAASSSSS, LFG! I love some Chiz Piz @marty_garner & we’re definitely ready to #BookThatSh*t, biggest star in the wiz!," Hardy responded.

Some fans were also down for The Great One's fantasy tag team match and even tagged WWE Head of Creative Triple H.

Meanwhile, this user wants to see the match take place in AEW, since The Hardy Boyz are currently employed there.

ANT @Anthausen @elgrandgordo @TheRock @MATTHARDYBRAND @TQR317 @ShaneHelmsCom @TripleH Hate to break it to you but this match would have to happen in AEW seeing as how 50% of the competitors work there. @elgrandgordo @TheRock @MATTHARDYBRAND @TQR317 @ShaneHelmsCom @TripleH Hate to break it to you but this match would have to happen in AEW seeing as how 50% of the competitors work there.

Jeff Hardy is under suspension from AEW due to his DUI arrest in June and promptly entered rehab. Matt, meanwhile, lost to Darby Allin last week on Rampage and got choked by Brody King against the ring ropes.

While The Hurricane currently serves as a producer in WWE, The Rock has been heavily rumored to face his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Do you want to see the tag team match between The Rock and The Hurricane versus The Hardy Boyz go down in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

