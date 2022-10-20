DX member discloses what Billy Gunn told him before the faction's WWE RAW reunion

The rebellious DX faction celebrated its 25th anniversary on the October 10th edition of WWE RAW. In the weeks leading up to the celebration, fans eagerly awaited one prominent name from the company's rival promotion to make an appearance.

While current AEW star Billy Gunn was absent from the momentous occasion, his former tag team partner Road Dogg recently claimed that Gunn was indeed interested in joining the celebration.

Members of the faction Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg remembered Chyna in a dedicated shout-out. Additionally, while the group chanted their iconic catchphrases, Dogg turned the mic towards the audience for Billy Gunn's lines.

WWE commentator Corey Graves took note of Billy Gunn's absence and indirectly highlighted the wrestling legend's association with current AEW tag team champions The Acclaimed.

On a recent edition of the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg said that initially, Gunn planned to appear on RAW but his plans changed just before the show:

"During the day prior, I texted him, 'Hey, are you going to be able to make it? Have you found out any answers yet?' He said, 'Yes, I'm in.' I was like, 'Oh my God, that's awesome.' Literally, before I landed at home, I found out he was not in. I texted him back and he wasn't happy either. It just didn't work, no matter what. I understand. Whatever. I understand we're [AEW and WWE] not huge fans of each other from a business standpoint. It was a big deal, and I feel like he got ripped off." [H/T Fightful]

Triple H and other DX members were unhappy about Billy Gunn's absence on WWE RAW

With the feud between AEW and WWE seemingly increasing each day, the latter was unsuccessful in getting Billy Gunn back for the RAW post-Extreme Rules.

In the past few months, the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's leadership had reportedly reached out to multiple All Elite stars still under contract with the promotion. This angered Tony Khan and the legal team sent Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan warnings of 'contract tampering.'

On the same edition of Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg expressed The Game and other members being torn over for not having their friend by their side:

"It broke my heart, and I believe it broke his [Billy Gunn's] too. (...) Hunter was not happy about it either. Shawn and X-Pac weren't either. We wanted the band, all that we could get back together. Chyna is there in spirit. (...) I don't know the exact reason, but I was told everything that we could do was done, and we couldn't come together." [H/T Fightful]

The tension between AEW and WWE has been brewing since the former's inception in 2019. Since then, they have been at loggerheads over clashes in the airing of events and TV programs.

Do you think Billy Gunn should have been present at the DX reunion? Sound off in the comments below.

