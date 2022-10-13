Create

"Proves Billy Gunn is the best member of DX" - Twitter flares up in awe to top AEW star's performance on Dynamite

By Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Modified Oct 13, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Billy Gunn had a sensational performance against a former WWE star on AEW Dynamite.
During this week's AEW Dynamite in Toronto, Canada, Billy Gunn squared off against former tag team champion Swerve Strickland.

Gunn (famously known nowadays as Daddy A**) put up a performance for the ages and apparently didn't lose a step. In the end, however, Strickland was able to pull off the victory after grabbing the ropes while pinning the former.

Despite the defeat, Gunn's outing was critically-acclaimed by wrestling fans on Twitter. Some of them even claimed that the AEW star was the best member of DX, his former group, and commended his amazing physique despite his advanced age.

It should be noted that the legendary faction reunited on the season premiere of WWE RAW last Monday. However, the former member of the iconic New Age Outlaws wasn't able to partake in the celebration.

See some of the tweets below:

This match proves Billy Gunn is the best member of DX #AEW
Billy Gunn looks way better physically than the other 4 members of DX. For his age, it’s incredible!#AEWDynamite #AEW
Billy Gunn on tv wrestling for @AEW in better shape than every member of DX that was on @WWE on Monday night 😂😂😂😂
On the positive...Swerve Strickland and Billy Gunn had a good match. Gunn can still bring in the ring at his age. Swerve stole that win tho. On the negative... Mark Sterling on TV again. #AEWDynamite
Really is insane that on the same week that DX had their 25th anniversary, Billy Gunn not only wrestled, but had a very good match against Swerve Strickland. Also wild that Billy Gunn is 58 years old and he looks like he's 10-15 years younger physically. #AEWDynamite

A fan thought that Gunn wearing green trunks during his match with Swerve was his own way of commemorating the 25th year anniversary of DX.

So Billy Gunn couldn't be in Brooklyn on Monday to celebrate 25 years of being a... degenerate. Is that why he's wearing green trunks against Swerve Strickland? #AEWDynamite

However, this fan questioned the match's ending and its overall booking, claiming it was lackluster.

@AEW @swerveconfident @TBSNetwork Why are we doing screen finishes to protect 59 year old men when Swerve could use the rub. Does anyone in the company know how to book a match.

Contrastingly, one user felt that Gunn working with Strickland in this era was amazing.

Billy Gunn still able to work in 2022 is amazing.Billy Gunn hanging with Swerve Strickland in 2022 is... something. #AEWDynamite

Meanwhile, some fans gave props to the other half of Swerve in Our Glory.

@AEW @swerveconfident @TBSNetwork well played, Swerve. great job out there!
Swerve Strickland beating Billy Gunn is really smart because it shows Swerve can beat big guys, but also, they didn't have to sacrifice a giant with clout. Now if he fights, say, Keith Lee (😳), we'll remember this. #AEWDynamite

It was recently reported that WWE strongly considered the idea of bringing Gunn back to Monday nights, just to be a part of the DX's reunion.

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite here.

Did you like the match between Billy Gunn and Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

