"Proves Billy Gunn is the best member of DX" - Twitter flares up in awe to top AEW star's performance on Dynamite

During this week's AEW Dynamite in Toronto, Canada, Billy Gunn squared off against former tag team champion Swerve Strickland.
Gunn (famously known nowadays as Daddy A**) put up a performance for the ages and apparently didn't lose a step. In the end, however, Strickland was able to pull off the victory after grabbing the ropes while pinning the former.
Despite the defeat, Gunn's outing was critically-acclaimed by wrestling fans on Twitter. Some of them even claimed that the AEW star was the best member of DX, his former group, and commended his amazing physique despite his advanced age.
It should be noted that the legendary faction reunited on the season premiere of WWE RAW last Monday. However, the former member of the iconic New Age Outlaws wasn't able to partake in the celebration.
See some of the tweets below:
A fan thought that Gunn wearing green trunks during his match with Swerve was his own way of commemorating the 25th year anniversary of DX.
However, this fan questioned the match's ending and its overall booking, claiming it was lackluster.
Contrastingly, one user felt that Gunn working with Strickland in this era was amazing.
Meanwhile, some fans gave props to the other half of Swerve in Our Glory.
It was recently reported that WWE strongly considered the idea of bringing Gunn back to Monday nights, just to be a part of the DX's reunion.
Check out the results of this week's Dynamite here.
Did you like the match between Billy Gunn and Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here