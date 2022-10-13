AEW Dynamite Results: Bryan Danielson betrayed, Jon Moxley fires up main rival, major debut

Welcome to the special edition of AEW Dynamite results from its first show in Canada. The episode featured five matches, including two title bouts.

So, without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Renee Paquette welcomes us on AEW Dynamite

The former WWE personality opened the show and welcomed fans. She then introduced Canada's Christian Cage. Captain Charisma came out to a massive ovation from the Toronto crowd.

Cage vowed to win on tonight's AEW Dynamite before taking a few shots at Toronto Maple Leafs. He then brought out his 'right hand of destruction' Luchasuarus as we headed for the night's first match. A fired-up Jungle Boy also made his entrance shortly after.

Luchasuarus vs. 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry on AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy charged at Luchasaurus in the corner to start things off. But the latter overpowered him in no time. Luchasuarus sent Jack Perry outside and readied the tables with something sinister on his mind. Perry then wrenched his former partner's arm against the steel post.

Luchasaurus sent Perry into the guardrail to gain the advantage and continued the momentum with some stomps in the corner. Jungle Boy came back by putting the giant through a table with a sunset powerbomb. Christian Cage came down from commentary to run a distraction, which worked in Luchasaurus's favor, leading to a two-count.

Luchasaurus went to the top turnbuckle, but Jungle Boy unloaded with heavy strikes. Luchasaurus caught his former partner and hit a chokeslam for another two-count. He went for a fireman's carry, but Jungle Boy countered it and hit a Crucifix Bomb for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Jungle Boy had the Snare Trap locked in, but Cage distracted him. This allowed Luchasaurus to recover, and he hit the Cut Throat to pick up the victory.

Result: Luchasuarus def. Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Wardlow and Samoa Joe vs. The Factory on AEW Dynamite

QT Marshall tried to mock Wardlow and Samoa Joe's team names before the babyface duo made their appearances. Joe and Wardlow took out Aaron Solo before the bell even rang.

As the match started, Joe battled with Marshall in the ring, as Wardlow took care of Nick Comoroto outside. The latter entered the squared circle but ran straight into a chop from The Samoan Submission Machine.

Marshall went for a big move on Samoa Joe, but the latter evaded him by sidestepping his opponent. Wardlow was tagged in, and he hit a headbutt on Marshall. Nick Comoroto tagged in, and Mr. Mayhem hit a lariat and followed it up with a belly-to-belly suplex.

Samoa Joe was tagged back in as Wardlow went to the top rope and applied a senton on Nick Comoroto. Joe then applied Coquina Clutch to pick up the victory.

Result: WarJoe def. The Factory on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Joe shoved QT Marshall into Wardlow for a Powerbomb Symphony before The Embassy interrupted them. FTR challenged The Embassy as the ROH Tag Team Champions unveiled their partner, Shawn Spears. Aaron Solo was hit with the Big Rig to end the segment.

Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn on AEW Dynamite

Billy Gunn started with a shoulder tackle, but Swerve Strickland came back with a low springboard dropkick on the WWE legend. The action spilled outside with Strickland in complete control.

He targeted Gunn's left leg and hit a chop block to take him down. The latter fought back with some clotheslines and followed it up with a jackhammer. He went for the Famouser, but Strickland evaded him and hit a Rolling Thunder Flatliner. He then went to the top rope and hit Swerve Stomp for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Swerve Strickland went for a big kick on Billy Gunn, but the latter shoved him away. Strickland then rolled up his opponent and held on to the bottom rope to pick up the victory.

Result: Swerve Strickland def. Billy Gunn on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, The Acclaimed came out to check on Billy Gunn. Mark Sterling interrupted them and said he owned the trademark for 'Scissor Me' in pro wrestling, and The Acclaimed can't use it anymore.

Moreover, he threatened to take legal action against the AEW Tag Team Champions before the segment ended.

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page segment on AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone introduced AEW World World Champion, Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence said it was good to be in Canada after three years. He then added that being a world champion is a dirty job, but he has for the better of multiple opponents.

Hangman Page came out at this point. He thanked Moxley for his kind words on last week's show before praising him for being a fantastic father, husband, and champion. However, Page said he had issues with Moxley calling him a "kid."

Moxley retaliated by saying that Page isn't the same as 20 years ago, and he doesn't have the ruthless steak anymore. Hangman Page then delivered a fired-up promo about him being a father, husband, and 31-year-old man. He added that he had lost all his friends and he'll take the fight to Jon Moxley next week.

He then took a shot at MJF before the segment ended.

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson - ROH World Championship match

Both stars traded some vicious chops to start things off. Bryan Danielson got the better of the exchange and sent Chris Jericho outside. He then hit a suicide dive outside. Danielson then hit ten punches in the corner on Jericho.

Chris Jericho started posing for the crowd. Danielson recovered and hit some heavy chops and kicks on The Wizard. After a brief exchange of chops between the two men, Danielson got the advantage with some forearm strikes on Jericho. The latter fought back with a dangerous DDT.

The action then spilled outside as Jericho dropped Danielson on the guardrail. He then went to the top rope, but Danielson stopped him in his tracks. Bryan Danielson locked in the LaBelle Lock, but Chris Jericho reversed it into a Walls of Jericho. Danielson recovered and applied a Walls of Jericho of his own. However, Jericho rolled him up for a two-count.

Danielson then went for multiple knee strikes, but Jericho hit a Codebreaker for a two-count. Toward the end of the match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker came down the ramp with the ROH Championship to help Jericho as the referee was knocked out.

However, Daniel Garcia grabbed the title as Bryan Danielson hit the running knee. The former betrayed Danielson, and Menard rolled the referee back in the ring as Jericho picked up the victory.

Result: Chris Jericho retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on AEW Dynamite

Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida hit some dropkicks to start things off. Toni Storm tagged in and hit a running hip attack. Hayter hit a superkick after a distraction from Britt Baker stopped Storm.

Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker were the legal competitors. Shida was with an advantage, but Hayter tried to help Baker and got suplexed from the apron to inside the ring. The Japanese star then suplexed Baker on Hayter.

After a back-and-forth, Toni Storm came in and unleashed a flurry of offense on her opponents. Baker stopped her, and the heels worked on Hikaru Shida. Toward the end of the match, Baker looked for the Lockjaw, but Shida evaded it.

She then hit Falcon Arrow for a two-count. Baker and Shida then exchanged roll-ups before Hikaru Shida finally got the pinfall.

Result: Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida def. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Grade: B

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy - AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match

PAC started the match by mocking Orange Cassidy and hitting weak-looking offenses. He then took out Cassidy's hand out of his pocket. The action spilled outside as PAC hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the ramp.

Cassidy rolled down the ramp in a comedic manner to break the 10-count. He hit PAC with a DDT at ringside and followed up with another inside the ring. He then used the Orange Punch for a two-count. PAC recovered, hit a suplex, and followed it up with a Brutalizer. Cassidy somehow made it to the ropes.

PAC tried to use the title belt, but Danhausen was there, and he cursed the All-Atlantic Champion. The referee got distracted, and PAC attempted to use a hammer on Orange Cassidy, but the latter grabbed it.

Toward the end of the match, OC hit a couple of Orange Punches to pin PAC for the victory.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. PAC to become the new All-Atlantic Champion

Grade: B+

