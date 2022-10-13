Renee Paquette kicks off AEW Dynamite's debut in Canada

AEW added yet another esteemed star to its roster this week, as former WWE personnel Renee Paquette made her debut on Dynamite after signing with the company.

Paquette worked a number of behind-the-scenes positions for WWE while going under the name Renee Young. She began as a backstage announcer before transitioning into a RAW commentator and serving as the presenter of WWE Backstage on FS1.

Further, a recent report from Meltzer claimed that she had been contacted by the Stamford-based company as well. However, she had apparently turned down the offer.

Additionally, according to the report, Renee Paquette was already suspected to be on her way to AEW. Given that her husband, Jon Moxley, is associated with the organization and has a long-term contract, this would make sense. Her skill with the microphone is well established and will be an asset to Tony Khan's promotion.

This week on Dynamite, Renee Paquette returned to her hometown to kick off the first ever Canadian show of Dynamite. Her first interaction involved interviewing Christian Cage at the top of the ramp and kicking off the opening match between Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

She was also a part of the backstage segment involving Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and others.

It remains to be seen how she will fit into the AEW landscape in the coming weeks.

