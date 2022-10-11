Renee Paquette turned down deal to return to WWE - Reports

It appears that WWE made a play to bring Renee Paquette back to the company.

Since Triple H took over as the head of creative, there has been an effort to bring back multiple talents that the company has released in the last few years. Including some that chose to leave on their own.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer via Sports Illustrated, the company offered Renee Paquette a deal to return to the company, but she turned it down. Meltzer states it was before the announcement of the commentary shakeups across WWE:

"WWE had contacted her to return as it shook up its announcing teams this past week for the new television season, which started Friday night. When she turned down the offer, those in WWE had noted that they believed she was headed to AEW," Dave Meltzer wrote. "Since she left WWE, there had always been some talk of her in AEW as part of the announcing team in some form, mostly because of Moxley. She was generally considered the strongest backstage interviewer in wrestling for years."

Is Renee Paquette heading to All Elite Wrestling?

Those within WWE now believe that Paquette is heading to All Elite Wrestling. Her husband, three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, recently signed a new five-year deal with the company.

This backs up a report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) and Will Washington of Grapsody, who heard that Paquette might be headed to All Elite Wrestling. With Washington hinting that she could appear for the company as soon as this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in Toronto.

What Paquette's role will be with the company if she does head there is currently unknown.

