DX member sends WWE legend one-word reaction following cryptic post

Long-time DX member Road Dogg only had a singular reaction to the recent post of WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW personality Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett became "All Elite" on November 2 after leaving World Wrestling Entertainment in August as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Aside from being an on-air talent, The Last Outlaw currently serves as AEW's Director of Business Development.

Ironically, Road Dogg (real name: Brian James) assumed Jarrett's previous position on August 22, 2022. He was formerly the head writer for SmackDown before getting released on January 5. The DX member was the one who inducted Double J into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

It was heavily alleged that the Head of WWE Creative Triple H might've dismissed Jarrett, who was Vince McMahon's hire in the said position, in favor of James, which led to the Hall of Famer's move to AEW.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Hall of Famer posted a quote from former politician and educational reformer Horace Mann. While it didn't pertain to anything wrestling, it still elicited a response from the man who replaced him in his previous position at Stamford.

It will be interesting to see if The Last Outlaw will respond to the DX member's question about the quote he posted.

WWE legend Road Dogg apologized to AEW personality Jeff Jarrett

In an episode of his Oh, You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg took the time to say sorry to WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett about replacing him as Senior Vice President of Live Events.

“Look, you can be doing your job, and one day someone not like it, and the next day you’re not there... [Laughs] Bless his heart, I’m so sorry. It hurts me when you say that. But I bet it hurts him a hell of a lot more. [Laughs] I’m so sorry Jeff."

Jarrett's first match in AEW came at Full Gear when he and Jay Lethal lost to Sting and Darby Allin.

Road Dogg, meanwhile, appeared on this week's NXT to help Shawn Michaels pick the participants of the Iron Survivor Challenge at the NXT Deadline event.

