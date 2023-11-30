Eagle-eyed AEW fans spot massive clue about the identity of The Devil on Dynamite

Many fans are wondering if a former TNT Champion was one of the masked men that attacked MJF. The star in question is Wardlow.

On the recent installment of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF talked about his next challenger for the title, Samoa Joe. The stars will collide at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30.

The promo was cut short when the champion was attacked by a few masked men working for the Devil. Samoa Joe came out to save the Salt of the Earth, and the assailants escaped from the ring before any fight broke out.

Later in the night, when Wardlow came to face AR Fox, viewers pointed out that Mr. Mayhem appeared like he had just removed a mask off his head, as his hair had a messy look.

A user on Twitter immediately pointed out Wardlow's unusual look.

You can take a look at the tweet below :

Take a look at the hilarious reactions of fans to the tweet.

Fans believe Wardlow could be the Devil

Bully Rays thinks Wardlow is a massive threat for AEW World Champion MJF

Wardlow has been going after MJF since his return last month. WWE veteran Bully Ray thought that MJF was terrified of Wardlow.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray talked about how their clash in the future in inevitable.

"Out of nowhere, here comes Wardlow. Wardlow jacks MJF up against the wall, and all you can see is Wardlow’s massive back, and a look of terror on Max’s face. And that look told me everything I needed to know. It was as if Max was telling me: ‘I have been worrying about this forever, and now it just presented itself.’ He knows that Wardlow has it out for him, and Wardlow told him: you don’t know when it’s gonna come," said Bully Ray.

Fans are wondering if Wardlow can take the belt off Maxwell when they finally have a title match.

