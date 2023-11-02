"A look of terror on Max’s face" - Bully Ray thinks he knows who MJF's next feud will be with

MJF is currently enjoying a ton of momentum in the latest chapter of his AEW World Championship run. While he's now clashing with the Bullet Club Gold, did his next opponent reveal himself?

On his way to the top, Friedman made a lot of enemies and pushed many potential stars out of the spotlight. However, the one star he might have "screwed" the hardest is none other than Wardlow, who had a backstage altercation with him last night.

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray noted how scared Maxwell Jacob Friedman was of Wardlow and how he believes the two men will clash soon:

"Out of nowhere, here comes Wardlow. Wardlow jacks MJF up against the wall and all you can see is Wardlow’s massive back and a look of terror on Max’s face. And that look told me everything I needed to know."

"It was as if Max was telling me: ‘I have been worrying about this forever and now it just presented itself.’ He knows that Wardlow has it out for him, and Wardlow told him: you don’t know when it’s gonna come." (09:14 onward).

Wardlow notably sent an ominous message to Friedman not too long ago, hinting at his intentions to go after his former boss and the AEW World Championship.

Bully Ray also had a ton of praise for MJF after his recent AEW milestone

MJF recently hit an impressive milestone and became the longest-single reigning AEW World Champion. Many in the industry have already praised him, and earlier in Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray did the same as well as noting how important the title has recently become:

"And a congratulations to MJF. Congratulations from Uncle Bully to Max, for now being the longest-reigning AEW World Champion. I love that so many people are gunning for Max and his championship. A: it makes the championship feel extremely important; B: it makes Max a star. Everybody wants a piece of Max." (04:14 onward).

However, as Bully mentioned, everybody wants a piece of MJF. With the massive target on his back and only a handful of friends left in AEW, how long can The Salt of the Earth retain his championship?

