22-time WWE champion congratulates MJF

MJF is currently the AEW star with the longest single reign of the promotion's World Championship. Due to this, he has garnered the praise of one of the most respected veterans in the industry.

Friedman has quickly gained the attention of many veterans over the years, and with his current reign, he's also broken AEW records.

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray congratulated The Salt of the Earth on his current reign and praised the way AEW has been using the title in angles.

"And a congratulations to MJF. Congratulations from Uncle Bully to Max, for now being the longest-reigning AEW World Champion. I love that so many people are gunning for Max and his championship. A: it makes the championship feel extremely important; B: it makes Max a star. Everybody wants a piece of Max." (04:14 onward).

Despite achieving a major milestone in AEW this week, Friedman unfortunately lost his recent four-way tag-team match on Dynamite, costing Billy Gunn a defeat on his 60th birthday.

MJF's next opponent might have revealed himself before AEW Dynamite

Before becoming AEW World Champion, Friedman already had few friends, but now it seems that the belt is drawing attention from all the wrong places. Proud N Powerful recently officially broke up, and it seems like Santana has great aspirations.

Santana recently shared a picture of himself on X, keeping an eye on MJF. The post ominously had no caption and seems to hint that the star will now go after the World Championship.

It remains to be seen if the teased feud will happen anytime soon and whether or not Santana will go after the belt now or once MJF loses it. Only time will tell, but it seems that Maxwell Jacob Friedman has a large target on his back.

