Former champion shares cryptic photo; hints at challenging MJF for the AEW World Title

Maxwell Jacob Friedman(MJF) is currently positioned at the peak of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and has held its top title since November 2022. On the recent edition of Collision, MJF successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega in an instant classic. After his victory over the Cleaner, the Devil would go on to break Omega's record for longest title reign.

The Champ is embroiled in a rivalry with Bullet Club Gold and is gearing up to defend the World Title against their leader, Jay White, at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Full Gear on November 18. However, it is not just the Switchblade who is gunning for the Devil's gold. Over the past few weeks, Bryan Danielson, Wardlow, and ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe have revealed their championship aspirations.

However, it seems that another star is now eyeing the top prize in the Jacksonville-based company. The AEW star is Mike Santana, who recently shared a cryptic photo on social media. In the picture, the former IMPACT tag team champion is seen watching an in-ring promo segment between MJF and Jay White from a few weeks back.

From the looks of it, it seems that Santana, like many others, is keeping a close eye on the AEW World Championship match at Full Gear and waiting to make a move.

MJF shares a message ahead of becoming the longest-reigning AEW world champion

Before surpassing the 346-day mark as World champion, the record held by Kenny Omega, MJF took to social media to talk about his growth since winning the gold in Jacksonville-based company, but said he was unsatisfied.

The Salt of the Earth expressed his desire to successfully defend the AEW World Title and the ROH Tag Titles at Full Gear and etch his name as the greatest champion in All Elite Wrestling:

"At the stroke of midnight ill be the longest reigning world champion in AEW history. I’ve grown so much during this reign. But Im not yet satisfied. I want to get back my title from BCG. I want to successfully defend mine and my best friends Tag Titles against the A** boys. I want to beat Jay white at Full Gear. I want to make it to 365 days as your champion. I want to go down as the greatest AEW World Champion of all time. The journey towards immortality continues tomorrow @AEW on @TBSNetwork 8pm est," MJF tweeted.

At Full Gear, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will pull off double duty. Along with defending the World Championship against Jay White, he will single-handedly defend the ROH Tag team titles against Austin and Colten Gunn.

