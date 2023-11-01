MJF shares a message ahead of becoming the longest-reigning world champion in AEW

AEW World Champion MJF will make history in less than 24 hours as the longest-reigning champion in the promotion's history. He has shared his thoughts on the milestone and his plans moving forward.

At Full Gear last year, the Devil of AEW dethroned Jon Moxley to become the new champion and hasn't looked back since. Almost a year now in possession of the title, he has been challenged by the likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Samoa Joe, to name a few, but none have been on the level of the Devil.

On Twitter, MJF addressed this milestone but claimed he was not satisfied. He still had some issues that needed sorting out, such as his situation with all members of Bullet Club Gold.

"At the stroke of midnight ill be the longest reigning world champion in AEW history. I’ve grown so much during this reign. But Im not yet satisfied. I want to get back my title from BCG. I want to successfully defend mine and my best friends Tag Titles against the A** boys. I want to beat Jay white at Full Gear. I want to make it to 365 days as your champion. I want to go down as the greatest AEW World Champion of all time. The journey towards immortality continues tomorrow @AEW on @TBSNetwork 8pm est," MJF tweeted.

MJF cleared the final hurdle to become the longest reigning champion on Collision last Saturday

MJF will now be guaranteed to be written in the history books as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion, beating the previous record set by Kenny Omega.

On Collision a few days ago, Omega had the chance to defend his streak and deny a new man being known as the longest-reigning title holder. He claimed he deserved an opportunity to protect his streak, and the champion obliged.

In another classic, the two went on for more than 30 minutes, but in the end, the MJF remained the champion, which guaranteed him to be the longest-reigning champion in AEW history.

Aside from becoming the longest-reigning AEW World Champion of all time, Friedman has claimed that he wished to hold the title for more than a year. To do this, however, he would need to beat Jay White this coming November 18 at this year's edition of Full Gear.

Do you think he will be successful, or could we finally see the champion dethroned? Let us know in the comments section below.

