"Earned my respect" - Wrestling world erupts in awe to Jericho Appreciation Society member's performance on AEW Full Gear

Fans on social media gave their major props to the outing of Jericho Appreciation Society member Sammy Guevara at AEW Full Gear.

Guevara was one of the contestants in the ROH World Championship four-way match, which included current title-holder Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The Spanish God initially teamed up with Jericho to beat up Danielson and Castagnoli. However, later on, he unleashed his real intentions to go after the title by showcasing his athletic ability and almost pinning his mentor after hitting him with the GTH.

In the end, Guevara fell victim to the Swiss Cyborg's swing that allowed The Ocho to hit a flying Judas effect to retain his title.

Despite the loss, the Twitterverse expressed their appreciation for the performance of the young AEW star.

Here are some of the reactions:

One fan claimed that Guevara was better than WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins.

Andre Palazzolo @andrepala17 @AEW @IAmJericho Man Sammy G earned my respect. He’s already way better than guys like Seth Rollins, such a bright future. @AEW @IAmJericho Man Sammy G earned my respect. He’s already way better than guys like Seth Rollins, such a bright future.

"Excellent ring work and chemistry between all them, Sammy was actually kicking a** there hanging with the veterans. One my top matches of the night."

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Val @ssj69Val @AEW @IAmJericho Looked like Jericho just flew in their head first to the gut . Great match Bryan , Sammy and Claudio carried Jericho (HOGAN) @AEW @IAmJericho Looked like Jericho just flew in their head first to the gut . Great match Bryan , Sammy and Claudio carried Jericho (HOGAN)

However, some Twitterati questioned the finish of the match, especially when Jericho executed his finishing move in an unusual way.

Eddu🌓 @Eddu_7762 @AEW @IAmJericho That was an intentional move? It looks like he tripped and fell. @AEW @IAmJericho That was an intentional move? It looks like he tripped and fell.

(7-3) @TitansForever @AEW @IAmJericho That might be the worst thing I’ve ever seen Jericho do @AEW @IAmJericho That might be the worst thing I’ve ever seen Jericho do

It will be interesting to see how Guevara approaches Jericho in the coming days after going at each other during the ROH World Title match.

What are your thoughts on Sammy Guevara's performance at AEW Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes