EC3 explains why AEW Collision is taking place on Saturday nights (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has shed some light on why he believes AEW Collision will be airing on Saturday nights rather than during a mid-week primetime TV slot.

With AEW, WWE, and ROH airing their weekly TV shows every night of the week, All Elite Wrestling decided to take to the weekend for their third weekly show to find a home.

AEW Collision will make its highly-anticipated debut this Saturday, but is there another reason why the show is taking place on the weekend? During the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that he believes that it has something to do with original programming being better for networks than airing re-runs.

"The one thing I would say about a show on Saturday night, I feel networks always had this impression that wrestling will have this baseline no matter what. So real primetime like Wednesday or Thursday, they don't need to be there so we'll throw the wrestling on a Saturday, 250,000 is better than a re-run of Ant-Man but I don't know if it is." [5:21-5:48]

AEW Collision has already got a huge main event booked

The wait is almost over, AEW Collision is just days away, and the debut episode of the show has already got a lot of people talking, thanks to the blockbuster main event that Tony Khan booked.

In his first match back since All Out 2022, CM Punk will team up with AEW Tag Team Champions FTR to take on the team of ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson.

There had been a number of reports that Punk had been interested in working with Joe, given the history the two men have from their time in Ring of Honor in the mid-2000s. However, there had also been reports that Punk was interested in working with Switchblade since the former NJPW star debuted for AEW in April 2023.

