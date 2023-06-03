Surprising name reportedly pitched to be CM Punk's early AEW opponent 

CM Punk is finally set to make his return to AEW on the upcoming season premiere of the Collision show. Now, there is a potential update on who could emerge as his first opponent in nine months.

According to Fightful Select, there were "heavy pitches" for Chris Jericho to work with The Second City Saint, but there hasn't been any progress on that front for quite some time. It was also added that the rumored CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe feud was "still in the works."

However, the latest name added to the list of potential opponents is none other than 'Switchblade' Jay White. The report stated that Punk has taken a "liking" to White's work and the latter could be an "early opponent" for the former AEW World Champion.

Bullet Club Gold is also expected to be involved in some capacity during the possible storyline between Jay White and CM Punk. It remains to be seen who confronts the Chicago native on the latest weekly television show under Tony Khan's leadership.

Who do you want to see face Punk among Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, and Jay White upon his All Elite Wrestling comeback? Let us know in the comments section below.

