EC3 finally reacts to his former rival Sting's retirement and takes a shot at Darby Allin (Exclusive)

EC3 finally reacted to Sting's retirement before taking a shot at Darby Allin.

At AEW Revolution 2024, Sting competed in his final match. The match itself was quite brutal and involved some deadly spots such as Darby Allin diving through a pane of glass.

In the end, The Icon got the farewell he deserved by having his hand raised in victory after he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks. Following this match, many fans and critics reacted to the match, including The Icon's former rival from their TNA days, EC3.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 opened up about The Icon's retirement and even took a dig at Darby.

“Sting did a lot for me. It was an honor to work with him. Obviously, I was a huge fan of him growing up. And, when I think of Sting's last match, I think of broken glass flying into the faces of fans. That's just the first thing I think about.”

Sting's son opens up about dream Undertaker match never happening in WWE

The wrestling business is full of potential dream matches that fans wish would happen. However, sometimes everything aligns perfectly for the match to take place. That is what had happened when The Icon arrived in the WWE a couple of years ago. Fans were excited as they thought they would finally get to see The Icon take on The Undertaker, which was probably the most requested dream match of all time. And now, with The Vigilante retired from the business, it looks like this match will remain forever a dream.

During a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, The Icon's son Garrett Borden opened up on this dream match never happening.

"It's probably the most requested match ever for him. 'Why have you never wrestled Undertaker?' It just makes sense that the two mysterious characters and, of course, I wanted that to happen at some point and I know he did too. It's a bummer that it never happened. But, you know, I think that everything he did in AEW has just been, I think its some of his best stuff, if not his best stuff. And some of the matches, I mean, I think a lot of things, like dude, 'You're 64. How are you doing that?' And I think it's been so much cool to see. But, of course, yeah, Undertaker vs. Sting unfortunately never happened. It's sad," Garrett Borden said. [31:25 - 32:10]

Since most wrestlers don't stay retired for long, it remains to be seen if The Icon will ever make his return to the ring again.

