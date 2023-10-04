EC3 shares his thoughts on if AEW stars are putting their lives in danger to impress fans (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently got to share his opinion on whether AEW stars should continue taking risks to generate great reactions. He stated that sticking to a tested and proven action plan is sometimes more than enough in the ring.

This came following Jon Moxley's concussion two weeks ago at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam during his match against Rey Fenix. This did not simply seem to be from a certain bump, this may have collectively been an effect of several bumps he took during the match. This opened up the conversation on risky spots in wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Vince Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 addressed the satisfaction that stars get when great spots are done. He understood how this attracted superstars to continue to do them in order to get huge pops, but he also explained that sometimes, the simple things get much greater reactions from the crowd, as they simply just love wrestling.

"I think the talent has fallen into the trap of feeling that they have to have this divide.'Cause I guarantee you, if you have a $10,000 AEW crowd and you give them the right characters as a babyface, and the next character as a snarky, crappy, heel, and they do a simple match that has a Scoop Slam and a Dropkick, they're going to be in to it. Because at the end of the day, they love wrestling. So I think we're putting ourselves in that corner almost, trying to up the ante," EC3 said. [17:36 - 18:06]

He talked about how maybe AEW crowds need people who like the simple traditional thing and the modern intense style of competing. He believed that a combination of the two would work the most, one that both old and new fans could appreciate.

He further added:

"Maybe a crowd like AEW needs more depth and like intricacies with the character development so it doesn't need paint by numbers, like white hat, black hat. But I still think that tradition can still work, it just has to evolve in a different way. If that evolves in that different way, still relying on what has worked forever, and will work forever will appease them just as much as it would appease Mom and Pop and the two kids." [18:06 - 18:36]

EC3 gives his thoughts on former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's risky neck bump

On the same podcast episode, EC3 also commented on how he felt about Jon Moxley's neck bump, which was one of the bumps that led to his concussion injury. He talked about how taking two Fenix Drivers was unnecessary, and it was clearly seen that things were not going according to plan.

"It's such an unnecessary neck bump... One thing we can first look at is wrestling, if you botch or if you mess up the spot, or you make a mistake and something doesn't go right, you cannot go right back to it, because it tells us it's a work or it's fake. But whatever, we know that. So, like going right back to the same thing, like you miss something, doing it right again, people that are not clued in are like, 'Oh, obviously, like they meant to do that the first time.' So, that's the first thing about that," EC3 said. [8:46 - 10:11]

Hopefully, moving forward, AEW stars will practice caution in order to avoid another Jon Moxley situation, which had repercussions not only to his physical health but on the booking of his next matches.

What are your thoughts on wrestlers doing risky spots for reactions? Let us know in the comments section below.

