"It's just an unnecessary neck bump" - Ex-WWE star on career-threatening spot after Jon Moxley's concussion (Exclusive)

A former WWE superstar has warned against the use of career-threatening spots in wrestling, following Jon Moxley's concussion at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The star in question is none other than EC3.

Moxley was originally scheduled to retain his AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix, but he suffered a concussion early in the match. Fenix was then crowned the new champion, after hitting Moxley with two consecutive Fenix Drivers.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that the piledriver was an unnecessary bump that could have serious consequences on Moxley:

"It's just an unnecessary neck bump... If you botch or mess up the spot, or you make a mistake and something doesn't go right? You cannot go right back to it, because it tells us it's a work or it's fake. But whatever, we know that. So, like going right back to the same thing, like you miss something, doing it right again, people that are not clued in are like, 'Oh, obviously, like they meant to do that the first time.' So, that's the first thing about that," he said. (8:45 - 10:11)

Furthermore, he expressed concern about the industry becoming too micromanaged, causing the performers to think spontaneously during matches:

"The second, I would say ... This is a problem, I think if there's a developing inner wrestling culture war, where there's intuitive on-the-fly feeling it out there. And like, working for TV, having some ideas but working kind of old school, in a sense where TV is so talent, especially now micromanaged, planned, everything is called. When you go that route, you lose the inability to think on the fly, and you panic and freeze, or you go way back to doing something that could have killed somebody," he said. (10:12 - 10:53)

Check out the interview below:

Since losing his title, Jon Moxley has been out of action; however, he made his return this weekend at WrestleDream, where he was on commentary, entertaining the fans.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette surprised by AEW's handling of Jon Moxley after suffering an injury

At Grand Slam, both Jon Moxley and Adam Cole suffered injuries. While Moxley suffered a concussion in his match, Cole injured his foot while coming to MJF's aid in his match against Samoa Joe.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette questioned why Jon Moxley's concussion was not taken more seriously.

"They said that Moxley – they thought he had a concussion in the back, but apparently he was okay. But they took Adam Cole to the hospital because he jumped off the ramp to do a run-in and hurt his ankle."

It was reported that Moxley will be out of action for a while, and Cole is set to have surgery for his injured ankle.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

