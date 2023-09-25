Jim Cornette surprised by major AEW star's injury during Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam featured quite the stacked match card last week, but unfortunately, the event showcased injuries to both Jon Moxley and Adam Cole. Jim Cornette recently compared the injuries and was surprised by the promotion's handling of both.

In his match against Rey Fenix, Moxley suffered a concussion, which derailed the match's planned finish. On the other hand, Cole surprisingly injured his foot while coming to MJF's aid.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran noted how minor Adam Cole's injury seemed on the surface compared to Jon Moxley's.

"They said that Moxley – they thought he had a concussion in the back, but apparently he was okay. But they took Adam Cole to the hospital because he jumped off the ramp to do a run-in and hurt his ankle."

Cornette continued:

"So, again, the luck of fools that this guy gets dropped on his head by a maniac twice but ‘Eh, he’s okay!’ But Adam Cole jumps off the f**king entrance ramp and ‘Oh, we gotta cart him off in a meat wagon!’ What the f**k is going on over there!" (18:17 onward).

While there has been no official statement on the matter, Adam Cole and MJF's scheduled AEW WrestleDream match is still going ahead. This likely means that The Panama Playboy was only minorly injured, after all.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results here.

Jon Moxley will reportedly not be absent from AEW for too long

AEW is yet to officially comment on Moxley's condition, but it was noted that the star's injury was not too severe. Despite this, many fans are eager to see The Purveyor of Violence return and go after the AEW International Championship again.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Jon Moxley's return will depend on whether he passes concussion recovery protocol tests.

"Moxley was feeling better when he got to the back and they gave him tests and called it a minor concussion. As with all concussions, his return is based on passing protocol tests. It could be a week and it could be much longer."

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell but, if this report is to be believed, Jon Moxley will make his return to AEW sooner than fans hope. Hopefully, the injury will lead to an interesting storyline between him and Rey Fenix.

If you use any quotes in the first half of this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.