ECW legend Tommy Dreamer reacts to RVD's surprising AEW debut

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has reacted and shared his excitement and surprise over RVD's unexpected debut on AEW Dynamite 200.

Last week on Dynamite, Jerry Lynn and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry left fans curious about their storyline. In a surprising twist this week on Dynamite saw Rob Van Dam make his entrance to a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

While Jungle Boy appeared ready to face Jerry Lynn, he was in for a shock when RVD appeared instead. As Jack Perry attempted a sneak attack with a chair, the ECW icon managed to avoid him, leaving Perry fleeing through the crowd, even using a little girl as cover.

Reacting to the electrifying debut of the ECW icon, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter to express his excitement. Dreamer acknowledged the massive pop the legendary wrestler received and warned Perry that he has no idea what he's in for.

"WOW HUGE POP WALK @TherealRVD @boy_myth_legend has NO FN CLUE what he is gonna go thru #AEWDynamite 200th #ECW," Dreamer tweeted

Check out the tweet below:

The unexpected appearance of Rob Van Dam has sparked anticipation among wrestling fans leaving them anticipating to see what unfolds next.

What are your thoughts on the Rob Van Dam's suprise debut? Sound off in the comment section below.

