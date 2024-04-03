Eddie Kingston breaks silence on CM Punk burying AEW

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston has shared his reaction to his former colleague, CM Punk, openly burying All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk was fired from AEW after getting involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023 Pay-Per-View. The former WWE Champion was a guest on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani this past week, where he spilled the beans on his AEW run. Punk openly aired the frustrations he had with the Jacksonville-based company and its President, Tony Khan, and proceeded to refer to AEW as not a legitimate business.

While speaking in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Eddie Kingston stated that Punk's comments do not affect him as he was not a part of All Elite Wrestling anymore.

"He don’t work for us. I don’t give a f**k. Honestly, honestly, he don’t work for AEW, so I don’t care. That’s it, I’m not even mad. If it sounds like I’m mad, it’s just the way I talk (he laughed). But no, I don’t care. I know other people do but I really don’t give a f**k because he doesn’t work for AEW. That’s the way I look at it. If he worked for AEW and did that, then I might feel a certain way, for a little bit and then I would just let it go and go, welp, that’s Phil being Phil. Can’t control him, that’s his thing. He ain’t me and I ain’t him, so, but he doesn’t. So I don’t care what he does," Eddie Kingston said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

It remains to be seen if Punk responds to Kingston soon.

CM Punk claimed AEW President Tony Khan was not a real boss

CM Punk debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and seemingly had great relationships with the roster and Tony Khan. However, things changed after the All Out 2022 Pay-Per-View where Punk and The Elite, consisting of "Hangman" Adam Page, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson, got into a physical altercation with each other. While speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Punk claimed that Tony Khan was not a real boss.

"I don't like the drama but the truth is the truth. He's not a boss, he's a nice guy. That's a detriment to the company [AEW] but it's not my company," CM Punk said.

CM Punk is currently out of in-ring action due to a tricep injury. However, he recently confirmed that he will be at WrestleMania XL and will be on commentary for the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend.

