Eddie Kingston's close friend was reportedly backstage on AEW Dynamite this week

Top AEW star Eddie Kingston had a standout moment on the most recent Dynamite episode when he cut a promo on Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society. It's now reported that Kingston had some support backstage in the form of an old friend.

According to reports from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, former ROH World Champion and close friend of The Mad King, Homicide, was backstage at the event held in Philadelphia.

Homicide was joined by other ROH representatives, including commentator Ian Riccaboni and former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin.

There's no official word about why the three were present at the arena. However, due to AEW President Tony Khan being the owner of ROH, perhaps something ROH-related is in the works.

It's not the first time Homicide and Eddie Kingston have been at an AEW event together

Eddie Kingston and Homicide have been close friends for decades, with Kingston crediting the former TNA Tag Team Champion for saving his life when The Mad King was at his lowest.

However, Homicide being backstage at the most recent episode of Dynamite isn't the first time he's been at an AEW event.

Back in September 2021, at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage, Homicide came to the rescue of Kingston and Jon Moxley after Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer viciously attacked them.

With Kingston and Homicide having such a storied history, would you like to see the former ROH World Champion in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh