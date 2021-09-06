Eddie Kingston on what CM Punk brings to AEW

Eddie Kingston knows exactly what CM Punk brings to AEW.

CM Punk makes his AEW in-ring debut at All Out tonight, and the excitement for it is at an all-time high.

Ahead of challenging Miro for the TNT Championship, Eddie Kingston sat down with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes to discuss all things AEW. When asked what CM Punk would bring to AEW, Kingston had plenty to say:

"That’s good for the locker room because a lot of people can learn from him," Eddie Kingston said. "That’s good for AEW because a lot of people are going to come in and tune in now because now they are going to see everybody and not just him. So everything together, Punk bringing in people, people coming in to see Punk, it’s good for the company. Also, it’s fun, why do something when it’s not fun? This is fun and I’m living a dream, this is something that I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid. So having him here and helping out with that dream, selfishly it’s amazing."

#AEW star @MadKing1981 discussed what it means to All Elite Wrestling as a whole to have CM Punk in the company and says Punk’s name is enough to bring fans to the company.https://t.co/2vGkq0xbTB — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) September 4, 2021

Eddie Kingston on when he found out CM Punk was joining AEW

CM Punk's AEW arrival was regarded as the worst kept secret in wrestling. Eddie Kingston went on to talk about when he found out Punk would be joining the company.

"I found out because you hear whispers", Eddie Kingston revealed. "Certain people who have, let’s say, certain stroke or control move also into the whispers, and I went ‘oh it’s happening’ without them telling me it’s happening, oh it’s happening. I got super excited. I’d known Punk, oh man, I first met Punk when I was 21 when he came to Chikara to do a special seminar, so I’d known him since then.

"I love it that he’s here. When I look in his eyes I see old Punk. I see someone who is hungry again, maybe not hungry again but hungrier, and happier and mentally I can just see in his eyes he is in a better place than he was when I saw him maybe while he was with WWE at the end. I ran into him and he just didn’t seem like himself. Now he seems better than himself, you know what I mean?", concluded Kingston.

Are you excited about CM Punk's in-ring debut against Darby Allin? Would you like to see him face Eddie Kingston somewhere down the line? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan