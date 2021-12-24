×
"I felt like the new hot girl at the school" - Eddie Kingston opens up about his early days in AEW

Eddie Kingston at an AEW event in 2020
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 24, 2021 12:59 AM IST
News

AEW's Eddie Kingston admitted that when he joined AEW, he felt like 'the new hot girl at school' due to all of the praise and attention he was getting from people from both in and out of the industry.

Welcome to the team #MadKing#EddieKingston is #AllElite #SignEddieKingston is now #EddieKingstonIsSigned https://t.co/5O8KWHXvoI

Eddie Kingston debuted on AEW Dynamite back in July 2020 in a TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes and was met with universal acclaim for his promo ability, in ring work and imposing demeanor.

However, due to AEW not issuing a contract to him straight away, Eddie Kingston was receiving offers from multiple promotions. This was something Kingston was not used to.

Here's what Kingston had to say to Inside the Ropes:

"It was such a whirlwind I can’t say it was like 2 weeks or a month, it felt like 2 days but I know it wasn’t. It was definitely a whirlwind and then getting hit up from every side. All of a sudden I was the hot girl at school, I was the new hot girl at the school all of a sudden and it was nice, I'm not used to that either so I was like whatever. But I don’t know man it felt like 2 days later AEW was like ‘here's a contract’ but it wasn’t it. They wanted me to come back, I had some shots for them already without a contract and then I went in and they were like ‘we are going to offer you one’ and I was like ‘alright, let’s do it lets rock’.

Eddie Kingston knew AEW was the right fit almost immediately

Eddie Kingston also heaped praise on AEW president Tony Khan for his passion and enthusiasm for the business and the product.

@AEWrestling @CodyRhodes 2020 here of the call out twitter.com/moseKOBK/statu…
"Seeing how passionate he is and how excited he is about the product and how passionate he is about pro wrestling is a breath of fresh air. It feels good to work for someone who’s just as passionate as you are about the sport of wrestling, it’s amazing. I usually say this when he’s usually in the back getting everybody hyped up, I usually go ‘this is why I would run through a brick wall for this man’.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Eddie Kingston has certainly run through his fair share of brick walls in his career with not much reward on the other side. However, after the 18 month stretch the mad king has had in AEW, it's almost certain he will run through a hundred more walls for Tony Khan and AEW.

Edited by Brandon Nell
