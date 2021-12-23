"He tried to get me into WWE" – Details of Jon Moxley trying to help AEW star secure a job with WWE

AEW's Eddie Kingston talked about how Jon Moxley tried to land him a job in WWE when Moxley was part of the company in the 2010s.

Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose on WWE, is a long-term friend of Kingston from their time on the independent circuit and wanted to help him out. Currently, Kingston and Moxley are both signed with AEW.

In an interview with TalkSport, Kingston revealed that Moxley regularly told people in WWE to watch his matches:

"Jon's been one of the biggest advocators for me in my whole career ever since we met. A lot of people don’t know that he was trying to get me into WWE years ago. Trying his best to do what he could like ‘hey, I told this guy to check you out’. This is me and Jon not talking for years and then out of nowhere he will text me like ‘hey I told so and so to watch your match from blah blah blah’ and I’d be like ‘who’s this?’ and he’d be like ‘Jon’ and I’d be like ‘oh hey what’s up Mox’. That’s our friendship man."

In AEW, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's friendship has only grown stronger

In 2020, Eddie Kingston debuted in AEW to much fanfare and was shortly signed afterward. Jon Moxley was on hand to welcome Kingston into AEW. In the interview, The Mad King admitted that he doesn't consider many people friends, but Moxley is one of them:

"When we ran into each other when I got to AEW, he said, 'Eddie, it feels like I seen you 2 weeks ago,' and that time we hadn’t seen each other in like 8 or 9 years. It’s how our friendship is, but Jon’s one of those dudes that I will be forever grateful having him as a friend. I don’t call a lot of people my friend, he is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of them."

Their friendship will only grow stronger as they become more popular amongst the AEW fanbase. However, they are currently on separate paths due to circumstances.

Jon Moxley has been absent from AEW TV since early November after entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program. Most recently, AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on Moxley during an interview with Barstool Rasslin'. Khan informed that he spoke to Jon's wife Renee Paquette, who said that the former AEW World Champion is doing a lot better.

On the other hand, Eddie Kingston will continue to feud with 2point0 at AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash.

