"Take him out on a date or f*** him up" - Top AEW star feels that Adam Cole is too pretty

AEW star Eddie Kingston has hilariously voiced his dilemma over Adam Cole's good looks.

With sound in-ring prowess, good looks, and terrific mic skills, Cole has been touted as "the complete package" by some wrestling pundits. Over the last 14 years, the former NXT Champion has built himself into one of the biggest stars in the business.

Eddie Kingston, on the other hand, has built a reputation as a nasty brawler over his 20-year career. Coming up in gritty promotions like CZW and Ring of Honor, The Mad King has made no secret of his distaste for prettyness in the world of professional wrestling.

During an appearance on Highspots’ Sign-It-Live show, Eddie Kingston weighed in on hanging out with good-looking guys:

"I don’t hang out with pretty people. If you notice, everyone in my crew is not pretty. The only good-looking people in the group of friends I have are the women, that’s it. All the guys are ugly," said Kingston.

Elaborating on his thoughts about guys with good looks, The Mad King had some harsh words for The Undisputed Elite's Adam Cole:

"No, Adam Cole, man, he’s too pretty. I don’t know whether to take him out on a date or f*** him up. I don’t know," Kingston added. (H/T: Fightful)

Adam Cole was scared by WWE's pitch regarding changing his looks on the main roster

The former Bullet Club member held the NXT title for a record 396 days. As his contract neared expiration, the main roster call eventually rang for him. However, it spelled contemplation for him as WWE reportedly pitched cutting his hair to establish a new look.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, the Undisputed Elite leader weighed in on WWE's plans for him on the main roster:

"They (WWE) had mentioned something about ‘maybe we’ll do a name change or we’ll change your look a little bit.’ It scared me a bit because I’d spent nearly 14 years as Adam Cole. The idea did scare me a little bit, where I was like, what if I go and then something happens anyway because at that point, I can’t really say or do anything. Red flag is the perfect way to put it," said Cole.

(You can read more here)

Given his fine blend of in-ring skills, charisma, and character portrayal, Cole is often touted as the modern era's Shawn Michaels by many fans.

What's your take on WWE's plans for the leader of the Undisputed Era? Sound off in the comments below.

