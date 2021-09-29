WWE pitched a new look for Adam Cole before his exit - reports

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole may be #AllElite now, but his previous employers in WWE apparently made some serious overtures to keep him on their payroll. One of those proposals was, according to a report from Fightful Select, a move to the main roster - and a new look.

There had been many pitches regarding Adam Cole - most of which never actually got to him - ahead of his eventual exit from the company. According to the report, in one proposal, Cole would have moved to the main roster as a manager for a main roster talent. Cole apparently never heard this pitch, but one idea that did reach him reportedly involved the former NXT Champion reinventing himself.

WWE reportedly pitched having Adam Cole cut his hair

Adam Cole in WWE NXT

Per Fightful Select, WWE pitched the idea of having Cole cut his hair in order to "establish a new look." Much like his stance on keeping his Twitch channel, Adam Cole made it clear that he was not interested in this idea. So, whatever was involved in the final pitch WWE offered before Cole's exit, a haircut wasn't part of the package.

That being said, the word is that WWE officials have had nothing but positive things to say about Cole. He was reportedly very open-minded regarding the ideas creative presented to him. The popular star was also said to be transparent about his opinion of said ideas. So, much like Bryan Danielson's exit, Adam Cole seems to have left the company on good terms.

Cole's contract ended shortly after this year's SummerSlam, although it was originally set to expire a month earlier. He opted to sign a one-month extension with the company in order to conclude his NXT run with one final match against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36.

Adam Cole debuted for AEW earlier this month at the All Out event in Chicago, where he reunited with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Since then, he has been a prominent player on AEW programming.

