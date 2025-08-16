Eddie Kingston Gives a Disappointing Update Amid Lengthy AEW Absence

Eddie Kingston just gave an update on his status amid an absence of over a year from AEW. Unfortunately, this is not a major development, as he has said he was still not close to a return.

The Mad King has been out since May last year, when he sustained a major leg injury during his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW Strong Resurgence. He has had surgery for this, but has yet to be seen in any capacity since then.

During a recent video on his nutritionist Cezar Bononi's YouTube Channel, Eddie Kingston addressed his potential return. He mentioned how it was up to Tony Khan to book the fights, as for now, he was focusing on getting ready.

"I know people are asking, ‘When? When? When?’ It’s not up to me,” “There is a lot of business and backstage stuff that I don’t like to talk about because that’s not my job. My job, right now, is to be ready for when it’s time. You never know when that call is. I talked to my boss [Tony Khan]. Everything is good. He has to book a fight. Some people don’t want to fight me. I don’t know who, but when they happen and they don’t want to fight me, Tony is like, ‘Okay. I can’t force nobody to do it.’"

He then talked about how he was yet to be medically cleared. Kingston then said that apart from being cleared, they'd have to look for fights for him and look for confirmation from the competitors.

"There is something else behind everything. Not with me. I don’t give a f**k. You’re going to get what you get with me, straightforward. Everything takes time. I’m not cleared yet. I feel, because I’ve done practice and sparring matches, I feel like I can go right now, but I’m not medical. When I went to PT, they said, ‘Oh, your strength went down.’ I’ve been doing more agility. I start six sessions of PT that I want to do. The guy who books the show has to book a fight. People have to say yes. People have to say yes to that sutff. It’s not just me being ready to rock and roll. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s a business. It happens. When it’s time, when I get cleared, when the fight is booked and everything is good to go, you will know." Eddie Kingston said. [H/T - Fightful]

Eddie Kingston Says He's Missing Forbidden Door

Last week, Eddie Kingston appeared in another video on Cezar Bonini's channel, and he addressed whether he'd be at Forbidden Door this year. He revealed that, unfortunately, this would not be the case, and he would end up missing the event two years in a row. This was disappointing for him as he had hoped to take on some of NJPW's stars.

"I am disappointed that it looks like, I’m just saying it now, it looks like I’m not going to be able to do Forbidden Door again... For me, Forbidden Door will always be the big one. The Japanese dudes are my dudes. I wanted to fight Shingo [Takagi], Yuya [Uemura], Shota [Umino], Taichi. There are so many. Missing it, as of right now, missing it two years in a row sucks. Hopefully, this comes out and I’m wrong and I’m actually at Forbidden Door," Kingston said. [H/T - Fightful]

Over the years, Eddie Kingston has become one of the faces of AEW. In his absence, the company has been doing fine, but his return may become a pivotal moment and open up several potential storylines.

