"I'm disappointed"- Absent star provides heartbreaking AEW update ahead of Forbidden Door 2025

A major AEW star, who is currently on hiatus from the promotion due to severe injuries, recently shared a disappointing update with fans.

The build towards AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door appears to be going well. The card already boasts title matches, with more expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Aside from the action, PPVs like these are often marked with surprise returns from absent stars. One such name that fans have been waiting for is Eddie Kingston. The Mad King was last seen on AEW TV in January 2024 and has been out of action since May of that year after suffering a torn ACL at NJPW Resurgence.

Meanwhile, Kingston has been documenting his recovery on his nutritionist Cezar Bononi's YouTube channel. In the latest episode, he gave a heartbreaking update regarding the status of his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion at Forbidden Door.

“I am disappointed that it looks like, I’m just saying it now, it looks like I’m not going to be able to do Forbidden Door again... For me, Forbidden Door will always be the big one. The Japanese dudes are my dudes. I wanted to fight Shingo [Takagi], Yuya [Uemura], Shota [Umino], Taichi. There are so many. Missing it, as of right now, missing it two years in a row sucks. Hopefully, this comes out and I’m wrong and I’m actually at Forbidden Door,” said Kingston [ H/T Fightful ]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Eddie Kingston referenced Jon Moxley in a cryptic manner following AEW All In: Texas

Two weeks after the events at All In: Texas, Eddie Kingston caught eyeballs for posting a series of images of himself from earlier All Elite Wrestling television programming.

Interestingly, one of these photos was with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The picture was of them standing nose to nose from their critically acclaimed World Title feud back in 2020.

While the Mad King's motivations behind sharing those photos remain unknown, it will be interesting to see if Moxley and Kingston run it back once the latter finally returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

