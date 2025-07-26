  • home icon
Absent AEW star sends a cryptic message involving Jon Moxley

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Jul 26, 2025 12:11 GMT
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

A former AEW champion who has been missing from the company's programming for some time now recently shared a cryptic social media post featuring Jon Moxley. The star in question, Eddie Kingston, shares ample history with the original Death Rider from before and during their shared time in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The Mad King has served as both a close ally and a bitter rival to Mox on All Elite Wrestling programming. The two men feuded over the AEW World Championship, and afterwards restored their friendship to tag together for a brief while. A rift grew in their friendship after Kingston's arch-nemesis, Claudio Castagnoli, joined the BCC, which eventually led to Eddie going to war against the violent group in Wembley Stadium in 2023.

also-read-trending Trending

Although Moxley appeared to be on good terms with Kingston after losing to the latter in the finals of the 2023 Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End, much has changed since then, as The One True King has besieged the All Elite roster alongside his Death Riders since the end of 2024, even holding the World Championship hostage until All In: Texas.

With two weeks having passed since Mox was dethroned, Eddie Kingston took to Instagram recently to share a series of photographs from earlier Dynamite episodes, including one where he stood nose to nose with Moxley during their World Title feud in 2020.

Kingston has been out of action recovering from injuries to his leg, which he sustained during his match against The Death Riders' current ally Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence 2024.

Eddie Kingston's latest update on his AEW return

On the mend from a broken leg, Eddie Kingston has been training with former AEW and WWE performer and fitness coach Cezar Bononi. Speaking on the subject of his comeback, the former Continental Champion revealed on Bononi's vlog this past June that he wanted to deal with certain business matters with the company first before moving toward his in-ring return.

“I’m fine. They're trying to rush me back in the ring, training. Which is fine. I've been running and stuff like that. It's just the business stuff that I need to get done before I even think about doing anything in the ring for the company. A lot of business stuff.”

It remains to be seen whether Kingston will stand up to Jon Moxley and The Death Riders when he does return to All Elite Wrestling programming.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

