Absent AEW star sends a cryptic message involving Jon Moxley

A former AEW champion who has been missing from the company's programming for some time now recently shared a cryptic social media post featuring Jon Moxley. The star in question, Eddie Kingston, shares ample history with the original Death Rider from before and during their shared time in the Tony Khan-led promotion.The Mad King has served as both a close ally and a bitter rival to Mox on All Elite Wrestling programming. The two men feuded over the AEW World Championship, and afterwards restored their friendship to tag together for a brief while. A rift grew in their friendship after Kingston's arch-nemesis, Claudio Castagnoli, joined the BCC, which eventually led to Eddie going to war against the violent group in Wembley Stadium in 2023.Although Moxley appeared to be on good terms with Kingston after losing to the latter in the finals of the 2023 Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End, much has changed since then, as The One True King has besieged the All Elite roster alongside his Death Riders since the end of 2024, even holding the World Championship hostage until All In: Texas.With two weeks having passed since Mox was dethroned, Eddie Kingston took to Instagram recently to share a series of photographs from earlier Dynamite episodes, including one where he stood nose to nose with Moxley during their World Title feud in 2020. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKingston has been out of action recovering from injuries to his leg, which he sustained during his match against The Death Riders' current ally Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence 2024.Eddie Kingston's latest update on his AEW returnOn the mend from a broken leg, Eddie Kingston has been training with former AEW and WWE performer and fitness coach Cezar Bononi. Speaking on the subject of his comeback, the former Continental Champion revealed on Bononi's vlog this past June that he wanted to deal with certain business matters with the company first before moving toward his in-ring return.“I’m fine. They're trying to rush me back in the ring, training. Which is fine. I've been running and stuff like that. It's just the business stuff that I need to get done before I even think about doing anything in the ring for the company. A lot of business stuff.”It remains to be seen whether Kingston will stand up to Jon Moxley and The Death Riders when he does return to All Elite Wrestling programming.