"This is therapy to me" - Eddie Kingston on the importance of being real in his promos

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been a huge advocate of the importance of mental health, and has recently opened up on how cutting wrestling promos acts as a form of therapy for him.

Kingston is regarded as one of the best superstars to deliver promos in the business for his grittiness, his ability to speak his mind, and his ability to garner a positive fan reception, even when he's playing the role of a heel.

Speaking with former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, he spoke about how cutting promos helps deal with his mental health.

“I’ve been talking s*** my whole life (...) People are like ‘you’re so great at promos’ these aren’t promos to me, this is therapy to me. So all the stuff I feel in my chest or in my stomach during the week when I can’t let out, like I can work out and do Muay Thai, I can have my girlfriend choke me out in Jiu-Jitsu which she always does... but the emotional stuff I can’t let out until I get in that ring and get on the microphone. So when people say ‘everything you say is so real,’ that’s because it is,” said Eddie Kingston [4:34-5:20].

Eddie Kingston's promos have elevated his status

If his introduction promo in 2020 when he verbally destroyed Cody Rhodes before their TNT Championship match stood out, his promos in 2021 and 2022 have cemented the idea that Kingston is very good at them.

His short feud with CM Punk in the lead up to Full Gear 2021 caught everyone's attention. Eddie used real-life animosity between himself and the former WWE Champion to deliver a segment that had wrestling fans around the world talking.

Next, his feud with Chris Jericho featured a promo segment that elevated their match at the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view, one that many considered the match of the night.

