Eddie Kingston issues a lengthy statement on possible retirement plans

Eddie Kingston recently commented on his possible retirement plans. The talented wrestler issued a lengthy statement, explaining when he might hang up his wrestling boots.

The Mad King started his wrestling journey with independent circuits in the early 2000s. He wrestled in many top promotions like TNA, ROH, and NWA, before joining All Elite Wrestling in 2020. Kingston also works for NJPW.

During a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, the inaugural AEW Continental Champion addressed his potential retirement plans. The 42-year-old asserted he wanted to keep going until his body said ''no more.''

"How long do I have? I don't know. I'm just gonna keep going until my body says no more. Yeah, I would like to reach 30 years because that's an old-school number. Like a lot of old-scool guys back in the day would be like, 30 years is what they wanted. So, like I say, 30 but I'm probably gonna go into and so I can't walk, to be honest with you. Terry Funk's the goat, so I learned from him," he said. [18:45 - 19:10]

Eddie Kingston doesn't want Sting's sons to become pro wrestlers

Sting's sons (Garrett Lee and Steven Jr.) showed up multiple appearances during The Icon's retirement storyline. When the wrestling universe saw how physically fit and buff they were, the former expressed their desire to see them compete inside the ring.

But unlike many, Eddie Kingston doesn't want The Icon's sons to become pro wrestlers. Coming from the same background, the current AEW Continental Champion knows what it takes to become a wrestler, and he advised Garrett Lee and Steven Jr. against it.

Eddie Kingston not only told Sting's son to stay away from pro wrestling, but he had the same advice for everyone who wants to join the wrestling world. The AEW star believes the business is too harsh and will lead the individual to question their life down the road.

