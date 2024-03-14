Top AEW star tells Sting's sons not to pursue pro wrestling

A top star in AEW recently advised Sting's sons (Garrett Lee and Steven Jr.) not to follow in their father's footsteps and pursue pro wrestling. The star who said this is Eddie Kingston.

During The Icon's retirement storyline, his sons made quite a few appearances. They were also involved in the storyline as they once became victims of The Young Bucks ambush on an AEW show. Following their involvement, the wrestling universe demanded to see Sting Juniors inside the ring.

Many people want to see Garrett Lee and Steven Jr. become pro wrestlers, but Eddie Kingston is not one of them. While speaking to WrestleNewsCo, The Mad King advised The Stinger's sons to stay away from pro wrestling as this career line comes with many problems and sacrifices.

"I don't think they should. Just let it be. Anytime anyone wants to get in the wrestling business, I tell them no, just get education and let it be. It's a rough business, man. So if you want to get into it, just get ready for a lot of long nights and questioning yourself why you're doing it, you know what I mean," Eddie said. [4:10 - 4:31]

When will Sting's next appearance be after retirement?

After a decades-filled glorious career, The Icon hung up his wrestling boots at AEW Revolution. He tagged along with his partner Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks and retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Fans won't get to see The Vigilante throwing hands inside the ropes again, but that doesn't mean they won't get to enjoy the WCW legend's presence. His first appearance after his retirement has been announced, and he will be present at GalaxyCon in Richmond, Virginia, this weekend for autographs and photo-ops.

Expand Tweet

After that, he is advertised to appear at this year's WrestleCon, which will take place in Philadelphia between April 4 and 7.

Are you excited for Sting's next non-wrestling appearance? Let us know using the discuss button.

Poll : Are you excited for Sting's next non-wrestling appeances? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion