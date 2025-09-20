Eddie Kingston Issues Massive Plea To Fans Ahead Of AEW All Out Return

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 20, 2025 11:06 GMT
AEW Star Eddie Kingston (Image via AEW
AEW Star Eddie Kingston (Image via AEW's Youtube)

Eddie Kingston is set to make his long awaited return to All Elite Wrestling at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. He is set to face Big Bill in his first match back at the big event in Toronto. In a recent interview, Eddie issued a massive plea to wrestling fans across the world.

Eddie had his last match in May 2024 at the NJPW Strong Resurgence pay-per-view against Gabe Kidd where he lost his Strong Openweight title. All Out will mark Eddie's first wrestling match in over a year.

While AEW is going to be hosting All Out this Saturday, WWE is presenting WrestlePalooza on the same date. This has created a divide between the fans of both promotions. While speaking with CBS Sports, Kingston asked fans to not choose between the two promotions. He encouraged the fans to just enjoy wrestling.

“Like I tell people, man: leave taking shots to the boys. Let the boys do it, because it’s fun for us, you know what I mean? That’s it. It’s fun for us. But fan-wise? Don’t cut yourself off from enjoying wrestling.” Eddie said. [H:T/RingsideNews]

It will be interesting to see if Eddie Kingston can overcome Big Bill in his first wrestling match in over a year.

Eddie Kingston also said he has no hatred for WWE

During the same interview, the former ROH World Champion talked about the rivalry between AEW and WWE. He stated that nobody wants another company to shut down and go out of business.

He mentioned that any shots he takes at the Stamford-based promotion are not personal.

"We're independent contractors, dog. Why would anybody want places to close? I don't want a place to close. Am I going to talk s**t about WWE? Yes. Why? Because I'm not there and I'm with the other team right now. That's it. There's no hatred." He said.

Fans are very excited to finally see Eddie Kingston back in a wrestling ring. It will be great to see him wrestle after so long.

