Eddie Kingston makes a plea to fans amid AEW hiatus

The former AEW Continental Champion, Eddie Kingston made a humble request to the fans amid his absence from the company. The Mad King has been out of action for more than a year.

Ever since his AEW debut in 2020, Eddie Kingston has successfully managed to connect with the fans with his unorthodox look and style. He also won the first-ever Continental Classic tournament in 2023. The Mad King, unfortunately, suffered an injury during his last match at the NJPW Strong Resurgence 2024 PPV.

Kingston is still out of action due to the injury, even after a year. Amid his lengthy absence, The Mad King promoted a fundraiser for his friend, Jonathan's heart recovery treatment, through Instagram. In his recent story, Kingston also made a plea to the fans to donate to the fundraiser for his friend with the following message:

"Help one of the good ones out if you can."

Eddie Kingston recently provided a positive health update

Amid his absence and the road to recovery, Eddie Kingston provided a positive update while speaking on his trainer, Cezar Bononi's YouTube vlog in July. Kingston revealed that he is seeing mental progress, and he also got back into the ring for PT:

"Mentally, I'm finally seeing progress, you know what I mean? And it is getting better even when you don't think it is, and like, I would have the doctor or the guy from PT say, 'Oh, it's getting better,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about? Legs are sore, everything's sore from getting back in the ring to doing PT, so that's it. (...) When I first get [sic] back in the ring, and they were like, 'Alright, you gotta do this, and let's do this, and let's do this,' I just did it."

Fans will have to wait and see when The Mad King will be back in action.

