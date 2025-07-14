Wishing AEW star Eddie Kingston a speedy recovery

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston has provided an update on his health amid his lengthy absence from the squared circle. Fans are eagerly awaiting his in-ring comeback.

Eddie Kingston has been out of action for more than a year due to an injury. He got hurt during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Strong Resurgence in May 2024. Meanwhile, The Mad King has some health updates to provide amid his time away.

Speaking on his trainer, Cezar Bononi's recent YouTube vlog, Kingston revealed that he is seeing mental progress and his doctor thinks that he is getting better:

"Mentally, I'm finally seeing progress, you know what I mean? And it is getting better even when you don't think it is, and like, I would have the doctor or the guy from PT say, 'Oh, it's getting better,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'"

The Mad King disclosed that his legs are still sore, but he is optimistic about a full recovery.

"Legs are sore, everything's sore from getting back in the ring to doing PT, so that's it. It's like right here [points to his knee] where it gets it, like, where they took out the (...) but at least I can see this now [pointing out structure in his knee]," Kingston optimistically said. "When I first get [sic] back in the ring, and they were like, 'Alright, you gotta do this, and let's do this, and let's do this,' I just did it (...) For me, I don't think, I can't think, I just gotta do it." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Kingston a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon.

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently revealed he is being rushed back into the ring

In one of Cezar Bononi's YouTube vlogs last month, Eddie Kingston revealed that he is fine now, but people are trying to rush him back into the ring. The Mad King also said he has to take care of "business stuff" before potentially returning to AEW TV.

“I’m fine. They're trying to rush me back in the ring, training, which is fine. I've been running and stuff like that. It's just the business stuff that I need to get done before I even think about doing anything in the ring for the company. A lot of business stuff.”

Fans will have to wait and see when The Mad King finally makes his much-anticipated AEW return.

