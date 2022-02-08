Eddie Kingston provides update on AEW return following injury

Eddie Kingston has provided an update on when he could return to AEW programming following an orbital injury that has kept him out of action for over a month now.

The Mad King was last seen on national television on AEW Rampage. He teamed up with Santana and Ortiz of the Inner Circle to defeat 2point0, and Daniel Garcia in a No Holds Barred contest.

Speaking on the WrestleTalk podcast, the Mad King discussed his injury. He also recollected a time when he sustained a similar injury.

“The injury’s great, I’m ready to go right now. If the doctors would clear me, I would go. I would just have to protect the whole time. But I’m also used to that. Like I’ve had this injury before... I had the match, things happen, it’s not ballet, plus we’re fighting. I like to keep it as realistic as possible. Blew my nose to my eye, swelled up. I said ‘oh it’s an orbital, without a doubt. I’ve had this before,’" Kingston said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

AEW star Eddie Kingston says he's getting better

Continuing on the subject of recovery, Eddie Kingston stated that there was no quick fix to his problem. However, in more encouraging news, he said that he had improved mentally and physically.

“There’s nothing I can really do. There’s no secret yoga or gun thingy, whatever gimmick to make it better... I’m getting better at, when I first started lifting again, right after I would lift, it would feel like my skull wanted to pop out of my face because I was lifting too heavy. Now I do it and it just throbs a little bit, so it’s getting better every day. Mentally, you know, I’m getting better every day,” Kingston said.

Eddie Kingston was set for a feud with Chris Jericho before his injury. He spoke at length about the former WWE champion holding back Inner Circle members. Perhaps when he returns, AEW will reignite this feud.

