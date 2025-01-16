Eddie Kingston responsible for 41-year-old star's AEW signing - "Tony Khan was very happy with it"

A 41-year-old star credited Eddie Kingston for helping him sign with AEW. He explained the role The Mad King played in his signing.

Anthony Henry has been a regular feature on AEW Collision and ROH TV for the past several months. He started in Tony Khan's promotion in 2021 when he faced Kingston. Although Kingston was a big star back then, Henry's performance in the match helped him gain Tony Khan's attention. The Mad King and Henry have a lot of history that goes back to their time in Evolve. Hence, the former was able to help him land a job at AEW.

Trending

During a recent interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Anthony Henry recalled how Kingston sold for him during his debut match in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He noted that this got Tony Khan's attention and ultimately led to a contract offer.

“I got the chance to wrestle Eddie Kingston, who I wrestled in Evolve and we were good friends with. That was another lucky situation where, again, locker room rapport, right? He went out of his way to make sure and try to get me a job. He could have eaten me up because he was a star, but he did not do that, instead he gave me 80% of the match, sold for me, and Tony was very happy with it I think. From there, I’ve been here since. Crazy how things work out but it was literally the day of my non-compete being up.” [H/T: Fightful]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

New update on Eddie Kingston's health condition amid injury hiatus

Eddie Kingston suffered a severe injury during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Strong Resurgence 2024. It was reported that he suffered a tibial fracture, a torn ACL, and a torn meniscus. Kingston was supposed to team up with FTR and Bryan Danielson for the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024. But he was pulled from the event due to the severity of his injury and was replaced by Darby Allin.

It was also reported that he would be out of action until May 2025. However, Cezar Bononi, who has been helping Kingston during his rehab, took to social media to post a positive update on the AEW star's recovery.

“What an incredible moment, yes everyone, he’s back!! Another amazing video is on the way with the incredible Eddie Kingston, so stay tuned to watch the full video on my YouTube channel, which will be released this week!”

It will be interesting to see whether Eddie Kingston will make his return before May 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback