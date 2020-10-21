Eddie Kingston reveals new addition to his AEW faction; tag team broken up 

Eddie Kingston has now announced on this week's edition of AEW Dark that The Bunny aka Allie, is now a part of his faction with The Lucha Bros (Pentagon and Rey Fenix) and The Butcher and The Blade.

Ever since coming to AEW, Eddie Kingston has been making quite the impact in the company. Kingston battled Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship, however, unfortunately, he was choked out. However, he has not let the fact go and on AEW Dynamite, after Jon Moxley's tiring match against Lance Archer, he attacked the AEW Champion and took him out with the help of The Lucha Bros.

Eddie Kingston has also been propagating the idea that his faction is actually a family in AEW, talking about his team with The Lucha Bros and The Butcher and The Blade. Every time that the teams bicker among themselves, he is the one to put them right and brings them to heel, to ensure that they stay together as a team, and has acted as a perfect leader in his role.

Eddie Kingston welcomes Allie to his AEW faction

Eddie Kingston talked about how the faction was back together on AEW Dark, as Allie used to team up with The Butcher and The Blade. It appears that The Bunny is now a part of the faction of Eddie Kingston.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the family is back together. You've got my best friend Pentagon, you've got Fenix, the best tag team in the universe. You've got the big Butcher, you've got the jacked up Blade. Look at this beautiful specimen over here. Look who is back. The Bunny. Now that we are back together, every body is going to pay."

Allie aka The Bunny had been teaming with Brandi Rhodes in the previous tournament for the women's tag teams, but now it appears that the Nightmare Sisters are broken up and now Allie will be a part of Eddie Kingston's faction going forward.

Meanwhile, the two members of this faction are set up to face each other on AEW Dynamite in the first round of the tournament that starts tonight, with Fenix facing Pentagon.