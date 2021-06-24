Eddie Kingston reveals why he doesn't watch WWE anymore

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke about why he doesn't watch WWE anymore, revealing that he instead prefers to focus on his work.

Kingston is an indie wrestling veteran who has grown in prominence over the last year and a half, thanks to his explosive promo work and incredible matches.

The AEW star also rarely shies away from sharing his opinions, having slammed WWE for having an outdated development system a few weeks ago.

Speaking at a Q/A session for Pro Wrestling Junkies, Eddie Kingston stated that he stopped watching WWE religiously several years ago. However, Kingston revealed that he does catch up on major events like Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

The AEW star explained that though there are many stars in WWE that he admires, he prefers to focus on his work in AEW and find ways to improve his skills. Kingston believes that thinking about a competitor can make one feel too self-conscious.

“I don’t watch the other product. I stopped watching religiously years ago. I only watch the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. The dudes I know from the Indies that signed there, that’s good for them. I don’t watch that product or know who would be a good fit. That’s not me being disrespectful, I just have to worry about me and AEW. I’m not looking over there. I feel that’s when you mess yourself up, when you’re looking at the competition and not worrying about yourself. We’re not like them,” said Eddie Kingston. (H/T - Fightful)

Eddie Kingston earlier revealed WWE approached him in 2020

Though many fans believe Eddie Kingston will never fit into the restrictive mold of WWE's system, he was in negotiations to join the promotion last year. However, the talks didn't add up as WWE wanted him as a coach while Kingston was still interested in wrestling.

Eddie Kingston was in WWE at some point? https://t.co/U0ScTRkpDN — 😭 (@ZarathustraRen) June 17, 2021

Eddie Kingston also revealed that WWE approached him after his AEW debut, where he wrestled Cody Rhodes, but he declined their offer yet again to ink a deal with Tony Khan's promotion instead.

Do you think Eddie Kingston did the right thing by signing with WWE? Or should he have signed with WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

