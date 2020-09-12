Eddie Kingston's reaction to finding out he would face Cody on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Eddie Kingston was recently a guest on Talk In Jericho. Kingston discussed his AEW debut against Cody where he answered Cody's open challenge. Kingston's debut ended up being so impressive that AEW ended up signing him to a full time contract.

Speaking about his match against Cody, Kingston put Cody over for giving him a chance to show what he could do in the ring:

Got to give Cody credit, he was so giving. He didn't have to do what he did in that match with me. He could have went in there and been like, 'you know what? you like to talk s--t, kid? We're going three minutes and I'm beating you.' I would have been like, 'OK', because that would have been my job. I'm not going to fight it. 'Alright, man, whatever you want to do.' But he went out there and he worked with me, and we beat each other up.

Check out @MadKing1981 on @TalkIsJericho NOW! #EddieKingston talks his 18 yr career that lead him to @AEWrestling, his breakthrough match w @CodyRhodes, fleeing England after the Covid border closings, how his big mouth got him heat backstage & more! https://t.co/H6ghJ44dUK — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 12, 2020

Eddie Kingston's first reaction after finding out he would wrestle Cody on AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston also opened up about how the opportunity to face Cody on AEW Dynamite came about. Kingston said that QT Marshall first contacted him about the opportunity to challenge Cody for the TNT Championship. Kingston added that he said it as another booking at the time, one that would hopefully make him more money on the indies later, and signing full-time with AEW didn't cross his mind:

I got a phone call from QT Marshall, and he goes, 'you want to wrestle Cody?' I said, 'yeah, why not. I took it as another booking because I didn't see it as, 'oh, I'm gonna go in there and they're going to be wowed by me, and sign me, or whatever.' I was like, 'look, I'll go in there, do my best, do my job, and go home.' Next thing thing you know, when the indies start back up, that's what I was thinking. It would jack up my price.

Later on in the show, Chris Jericho revealed that he had wanted to bring Eddie Kingston in as a hired hand to take out Orange Cassidy ahead of their Mimosa Mayhem match, before finding out that AEW would be signing him full time.