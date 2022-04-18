20-year wrestling veteran sends an explicit message for CM Punk

Eddie Kingston recently sent out an explicit message for CM Punk ahead of the latter's singles match at this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Mad King and The Second City Saint have been on-screen rivals in All Elite Wrestling, with their feud in late 2021 being one of the most heated and intense in the company's history. The pair also went to war at Full Gear 2021, where CM Punk bested Eddie Kingston in a short-yet-grueling bout. Though they are no longer feuding, Punk and Kingston are still far from being on good terms.

A few hours ago, AEW's official Twitter account shared a clip hyping up CM Punk's first-time-ever match against Dustin Rhodes from this week's edition of Dynamite. The Mad King responded to the tweet by sending a short expletive-laden message. Check out Eddie Kingston's tweet here:

"F*** Punk" tweeted Eddie Kingston

Dustin and Punk's upcoming match on Dynamite is one of the most anticipated ones on the show's card. The two veteran performers could up a memorable bout if they receive ample time. Considering Punk is seemingly next in line for a shot at the AEW Championship, he's the favorite to come up on top.

Eddie Kingston wants a rematch with CM Punk.

In a recent interview, The Mad King expressed his desire to rekindle his feud and compete in another bout with CM Punk in Tony Khan's promotion. Eddie Kingston explained that since there's a lot more history between him and The Second City Saint to explore, a much-anticipated rematch makes sense.

"Punk, definitely. At least he’s in AEW, so I may have another chance at that. Because like you said, there’s a lot more history there to explore with me and Punk. I’ll get with anybody in the ring, I don’t really care."

Alongside Proud & Powerful, Eddie Kingston is currently involved in a deeply-personal feud with Jericho Appreciation Society. At last week's Dynamite, the Chris Jericho-led stable handed a crushing defeat to Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

Are you excited about a possible rematch between Punk and Eddie Kingston? Sound off in the comments section below.

