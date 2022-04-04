"There’s a lot more history there to explore" - 40-year-old AEW star eyeing rematch against CM Punk

Eddie Kingston recently expressed his desire to rekindle an old rivalry with CM Punk in AEW. The two men have had real-life animosity since their time in the IWA Mid South wrestling promotion.

After holding a grudge for more than a decade, The Mad King finally got the opportunity to stand toe-to-toe in the ring with The Straight Edge Superstar last year in AEW. Kingston didn't mince words when he accused Punk of being judgemental about him back in the day.

The company turned the deep-seated issues between the two into a captivating storyline on the road to Full Gear 2021. On the night of the pay-per-view, CM Punk defeated Eddie Kingston in a brutal slugfest.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Kingston asserted that there are still more angles AEW could revisit with him and Punk:

"Punk, definitely. At least he’s in AEW, so I may have another chance at that. Because like you said, there’s a lot more history there to explore with me and Punk. I’ll get with anybody in the ring, I don’t really care."

The 40-year-old also named Cesaro as someone with whom he would like to settle his beef with if the latter steps into his yard:

"The way I look at it is, you’re not going to pull out a gun, you’re not going to pull out a knife, I’m fine. I’ll be okay. I’ve had things broken before. Broken bones heal, I’ll be alright. But definitely without a shadow of a doubt, Claudio [Cesaro] is number one and Punk’s definitely number two. But Claudio for sure because I kind of want to end the beef we’ve had.” (H/T: Fightful)

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Eddie Kingston: What’d the 5 fingers say to the face?



CM Punk: Huh?



Eddie Kingston: SLAP! Eddie Kingston: What’d the 5 fingers say to the face?CM Punk: Huh?Eddie Kingston: SLAP! https://t.co/cvffzmeDR5

Aside from CM Punk, Eddie Kingston has also developed long-standing issues with Cesaro dating back to their time on independents.

The latter's pro wrestling future has been uncertain since his surprise WWE departure this year. Should The Swiss Superman join AEW, fans would love to see him face Kingston.

CM Punk sets his sights on winning gold in AEW

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite CM Punk’s AEW world title run is going to be generational. CM Punk’s AEW world title run is going to be generational. https://t.co/Xwp4TI0wBK

After finally putting away his greatest adversary in MJF at Revolution 2022, CM Punk has set his sights on winning the AEW World Championship.

Following his win over Max Caster last week, Punk affirmed that he wants to fulfill his prophecy of becoming the world champion before his time in AEW is over.

The former WWE Superstar even sent a stern message to both current champion Hangman Page and his rival Adam Cole, noting that he is more than ready to face whoever of the two will be holding the title down the road.

What do you make of Eddie Kingston's statement? Would you like to see him renew his rivalry with either CM Punk or Cesaro in the future? Sound off below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell