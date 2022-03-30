"I’d get to smack the sh*t out of him"- Top star wants to end decade-old rivalry with Cesaro in AEW

Eddie Kingston recently expressed his desire to see his long-time rival Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) in AEW.

The Swiss Cyborg's pro wrestling future has been up in the air since leaving WWE last month.

The 41-year-old star was one of the most beloved performers throughout his lengthy 11-year journey with Vince McMahon's company. Moving forward, wrestling enthusiasts have been widely speculating whether he will follow in the footsteps of other former WWE stars who have joined AEW.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Kingston stated that he and Cesaro have a lot of unfinished business from back in the day and would like to settle the score with him in AEW.

Here's what The Mad King had to say about his sordid history with The Swiss Superstar:

"I know I say I don’t want him at AEW, but Claudio Castagnoli, I would love for him to be at AEW because I’d get to smack the sh*t out of him," said Kingston. "We have a lot of unfinished business. Like you said, you don’t want to know the backstage stuff, that’s fine, but there’s some serious stuff between us and I would love to end it and see if he does the right thing at AEW. But again, not my show, I don’t book it." (H/T- WrestleZone)

Cesaro and Eddie Kingston appear to have developed deep-rooted issues stemming from their time in multiple independent promotions like Chikara, PWG, and CZW, to name a few.

The two men have faced each other in numerous battles, with their last bout dating back to March 13, 2011. If one may recall, Kingston's massive jab at Claudio's WWE release is a testament to the fact that the two men have real-life animosity.

AEW President Tony Khan is open to working with Cesaro in future

It's no secret that AEW President Tony Khan has been on a signing spree. The company boss, at a media call last month, asserted that he is open to working with Cesaro in the future:

"He has very few peers in the power department and also mentally he puts great matches together, he's got great psychology and just a great guy. So yeah I mean it's always something I would be open to," Khan said.

The Swiss Superstar did not have a non-compete clause in his previous contract, meaning that he has been a free agent since the day he left WWE.

Whether or not The King of Swing potentially finds AEW to be his next wrestling destination remains to be seen.

Would you like to see The Swiss Superman vs. The Mad King in AEW? Sound off below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

