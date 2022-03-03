"It's always something I would be open to" - Tony Khan confirms interest in signing former WWE star

Just under a week has passed since WWE and Cesaro shockingly parted ways following the expiration of his contract. The Swiss Cyborg has always been touted for great things by both peers and fans, yet only found upper midcard and tag team success throughout his tenure.

During the latest media call for Revolution, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked if he would be interested in signing the former WWE star.

Khan spoke highly of the former US champion, putting over his wrestling abilities. After lavishing praise on the various talents possessed by Cesaro, Tony confirmed that he would be open to his arrival.

"I do like him a lot, and I have to say that I met him many years ago, and he's a real gentleman Claudio. I have a ton of respect for him as a pro wrestler, I think he's a great athlete, he's a phenomenal athlete let's be honest his strength is tip top. He has very few peers in the power department and also mentally he puts great matches together, he's got great psychology and just a great guy. So yeah I mean it's always something I would be open to," Khan said.

If Cesaro becomes All Elite, he'll join the likes of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and Malakai Black, who also switched companies.

Eddie Kingston doesn't rate the former WWE star so highly

While Tony Khan may have his eye on Cesaro for his talent, there appears to be no love lost between Eddie Kingston and the Swiss Superman. The Mad King has previously had some choice words for the free agent and showed no signs of cooling his vendetta when reacting to the possibility of him becoming All Elite.

The bad blood between the two stems from the independent scene. According to Kingston, Cesaro, going by Claudio Castagnoli, was supposed to put the Mad King over on his way out of Chikara before he joined WWE. Their Chikara face-off has been their last clash to date.

