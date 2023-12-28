Eddie Kingston sends a one-word message to Gunther following personal announcement 

WWE Superstar Gunther recently shared the news that his wife had given birth to their son earlier today. Several stars around the wrestling world have congratulated the couple, including AEW star Eddie Kingston.

The two are no strangers to each other, as they shared the ring back in 2019 in a match on PROGRESS. Both now stand as champions in their respective promotions. The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, while Eddie Kingston holds both the ROH World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship.

On his social media accounts, Gunther posted a picture of himself with his wife Jinny and their newborn son. This was moments after their child was born. He and his family were showered with greetings from the wrestling industry.

"This morning, our son entered the world. What a blessing 🙏🏻" the Intercontinental Champion posted.

AEW star Eddie Kingston commented on the post and sent a simple message.

Eddie Kingston's reply to Gunther's post

Gunther is currently on a hiatus in WWE

The Ring General revealed that he would be going on a "break" on last week's episode of RAW. He took on The Miz that same night with the stipulation that if The A-Lister lost, he'd never challenge for the title again as long he's champion

This ended up being another title defense in favor of the champion. He then talked to the rest of the Imperium members about his immediate future. The Ring General revealed that he would be taking some time off to recharge and go on a vacation, but he wanted Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser to keep grinding and training so they would impress him.

The birth of his son could be one of the big reasons for the break, and it remains to be seen how long this will last and whether he will come back in time for the Royal Rumble.

